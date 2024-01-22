Voda Idea enhances network capacity in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday said it has enhanced network infrastructure and capacity across all major areas of Ayodhya city, ahead of consecration of the Ram temple.

Vodafone Idea users can expect elevated and consistent connectivity experience like high-speed data transfer, clear voice calls and seamless video streaming, the company said in a release.

Covering all major points across the city, Vodafone Idea has added new sites and upgraded and reframed L2100 spectrum capacity across the nooks and corners of the city including Ayodhya Railway Station, Ram Mandir Campus, the airport, railway station and the connecting highways to Lucknow and Varanasi.