VM Mohan is addl director of India Cements Board now

CHENNAI: Based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of India Cements at its meeting on November 1, 2023 has appointed VM Mohan as additional director (non-executive, non-Independent Director and liable to retire by rotation).

His appointment, effective from 01.11.2023 is subject to the approval of shareholders. Mohan is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and Company Secretary.

He has over four decades of experience of working in various positions in India Cements. The executive president (Corporate Finance) of India Cements retired from service on 30.09.2023.

During his India Cements tenure, Mohan was instrumental in arranging funds through GDR/GDS/FCCB issues, private placement of equity shares and debentures and taking care of short, medium and long-term fund requirements of the Company, its subsidiaries and associates.