Vizhinjam port has created 2000 direct and indirect jobs, will create 5,500 more by 2028-29: Karan Adani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mothership 'San Fernando' on Friday berthed at the new Vizhinjam International Seaport marking a historic day in India's maritime industry. It marks India's entry into global transshipment positioning Vizhinjam as a critical player in the international trade routes.

Highlighting Vizhinjam's significance, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) said, "San Fernando - now berthed at our harbour is a symbol of a new, glorious achievement in Indian maritime history. It is a messenger that will tell the world that India's first transshipment terminal and the largest deepwater port has begun commercial operations". Talking about the port's state-of-art infrastructure he added, "No other port in India - including our own highly advanced Mundra Port - has these technologies. What we have already installed here is South Asia's most advanced container handling technology. And once we complete the automation and the Vessel Traffic Management System, Vizhinjam will be in a class of its own as one of the most technologically sophisticated transshipment ports in the world."

Karan Adani also highlighted that by the year 2028-29 the total investment of the Kerala Government and Adani Vizhinjam Port will be Rs 20,000 crore.

"By 2028-29, when all four phases of this project are completed, the Kerala Government and Adani Vizhinjam Port will have invested a total of Rs 20,000 crore in this outstanding example of a large-scale PPP project," Karan Adani said.

He further added "We already have 600 meters of operational quay length - and we are preparing 7,500 container yard slots to accept cargo. While we are expected to handle 1 million TEUs per annum in Phase 1, we are confident that we will handle 1.5 million TEUs - 50 per cent more".

The managing Director of Adani Ports, also highlighted that Adani Port is also focusing on the ancillary developments in the immediate neighbourhood along with the port development.

"In addition to the direct port infrastructure that we are building, we are also focusing on ancillary developments in the immediate neighbourhood - including a modern fishing harbour, bunkering facilities, an outer ring road to serve the area, a seafood park, cruise tourism facilities and an industrial corridor," Karan Adani said.

"We have already created over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, operations and other segments - and, now, with these wide-ranging developments, we will create more than 5,500 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities right here in Vizhinjam" Adani added.

The first container ship 'San Fernando' owned by SFL Corporation Ltd and chartered by Maersk- (AP Moller Group), Denmark, reached the outer area of the port around 7 am on Thursday and berthed at the port by 9:50 am. It was welcomed with a water salute.

The Vizhinjam port is India's first automated port with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, capable of handling large ships, with its modern container handling equipment and world-class automation and IT systems. 'San Fernando' will be availing the services at the port to offload about 2,000 containers and for 400 container movements within the vessel.

Vizhinjam seaport is close to the famous Kovalam beach. It has water connectivity to many regional and international ports. This is the first transshipment port in the country. Till now India was dependent on Colombo, Dubai and Singapore ports for transshipment. Now Vizhinjam International Seaport will be the transshipment port of the country. The commissioning of the seaport is expected by October.

The port is built with a total investment of Rs 8,867 crore. The state government of Kerala has contributed about Rs 5,595 crore while the central government contributed Rs 818 crore for the port.

Built on the public-private partnership, Vizhinjam International Port's construction started in 2016. The project was allotted to APSEZ on December 5, 2015, after the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) agreed to a concession agreement on August 17, 2015.

On Thursday Gautam Adani, Chairman and founder of the Adani group of companies called the welcoming of the mothership 'San Fernando' at the Vizhinjam International Seaport a historic occasion.

"Historic Day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel! This milestone marks India's entry into global transhipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes. Jai Hind!" Gautam Adani posted on X.