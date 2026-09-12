Viveks hits pause after six decades, hands over seven outlets to Vasanth & Co

“There have been strong disagreements between the three brothers for long. Moreover, multi-generation pulls are a reality,” said a retail veteran who did not wish to be identified.

Interestingly, Viveks’ biggest strength may lie outside its retail operations. The group is understood to own substantial land assets. Another industry veteran said the properties at Purasawalkam, T Nagar, Velachery and Mylapore command valuations well above prevailing market prices. Calling the Viveks episode a “sad one”, brand guru Harish Bijoor said: “Viveks has been a Chennai institution for six decades. A Chennai without Rathna Fan House, Viveks and Girias is not a Chennai we all knew.”

“I have seen long queues outside Viveks on December 31 and January 1. In the old days, if someone asked me where to go in Chennai for consumer durables, it would be either Viveks or Vasanth & Co,” he added.

Attempts to contact the promoters and CEO were unsuccessful.