Vi’s TN reboot: 5G rollout, subscriber push and CSK connect

CHENNAI: After five years of a subdued presence, loss-making Vodafone Idea (Vi) is shifting gears in Tamil Nadu with an aggressive 5G rollout, network expansion and a renewed branding push, as it completes coverage across all five metros.
Vi targets rollout in key cities by next month
Sai Venkataraman, circle business head, TN, said the launch of 5G in the southern city marks Vi’s presence in all metro cities namely Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata and now Chennai.
“With Chennai going live, and our existing footprint in Madurai, we will complete rollouts in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Tirupur, Vellore and Puducherry by next month,” he said.
Over two decades, Vi has built a base of over 1.46 crore customers in TN, anchored on what it calls “customer obsession, differentiated offerings and enterprise play.”
VI ramps up 5G expansion in Chennai
Signalling a turnaround, Venkataraman said the company is “coming out of the woods,” backed by improved operational and financial discipline. Vi has cleared Rs 36,500 crore in debt and secured a Rs 27,500 crore equity infusion from promoters, putting it on a recovery path.
The company is banking on product tweaks including data rollover, unlimited plans and night usage, to drive consumption, even as it sharpens focus on network quality and subscriber additions. TN has now been elevated to a priority circle alongside Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala, underlining its growth potential, he said.
Network investments are scaling up, with Rs 10 to Rs 25 lakh being deployed per site. Vi has already rolled out 5G across 450-plus sites in Chennai, with coverage expected to reach 70 per cent of the city in the next three months, Venkataraman said.
Subscriber growth push
Its 4G footprint spans 15,100 sites across the State. After a period of subscriber losses, Vi is seeing early signs of recovery, reporting positive net additions in Chennai over the past two months. It is targeting 50,000 additions over the next quarter and one lakh within six months, alongside a push for double-digit revenue growth.
To boost its branding, Vi has signed on as the official communications partner of Chennai Super Kings for the next three seasons, marking a sharper consumer connect strategy.