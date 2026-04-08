Vi’s TN reboot: 5G rollout, subscriber push and CSK connect

Vi targets rollout in key cities by next month

Sai Venkataraman, circle business head, TN, said the launch of 5G in the southern city marks Vi’s presence in all metro cities namely Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata and now Chennai.

“With Chennai going live, and our existing footprint in Madurai, we will complete rollouts in Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Tirupur, Vellore and Puducherry by next month,” he said.

Over two decades, Vi has built a base of over 1.46 crore customers in TN, anchored on what it calls “customer obsession, differentiated offerings and enterprise play.”