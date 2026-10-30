Vijay Sankar to be Ficci chief from November

CHENNAI/MUMBAI: The National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Thursday announced Vijay Sankar as its president-elect for the year 2026-27.
Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, will take charge next month. This is significant for two reasons: one, it is after many years that a Chennai, TN-based industrialist takes over as president of the apex business chamber. Secondly, a southern industrialist will helm Ficci in its centenary year. Incidentally, all of Sanmar’s plants in India are located in TN and Puducherry (Karaikal)
Currently, the senior vice president of Ficci, Sankar, will succeed Anant Goenka as president of Ficci at the conclusion of its annual general meeting and annual convention, scheduled for 18-19 November 2026 in New Delhi.
The Chennai-based Sanmar Group is a billion-dollar industrial conglomerate with global presence and interests spanning chemicals, speciality chemicals, engineering, steel foundries, and shipping.
He is an Independent Director on the Boards of TVS Motor Company Limited and L&T. He is the chairman of Chemplast Sanmar.
Sankar is a VP of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA). He is also a philanthropist serving on the boards and governing bodies of multiple healthcare institutions focused on paediatric care, eye care, rural health and caring for the disadvantaged sections of society, as per a release.
He is the honorary consul general of Denmark in Chennai. In recognition of his consular services, he has been awarded the prestigious ‘Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannebrog’ by the King of Denmark, it added.