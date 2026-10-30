Vijay Sankar to be Ficci chief from November

The Chennai-based Sanmar Group is a billion-dollar industrial conglomerate with global presence and interests spanning chemicals, speciality chemicals, engineering, steel foundries, and shipping.

He is an Independent Director on the Boards of TVS Motor Company Limited and L&T. He is the chairman of Chemplast Sanmar.

Sankar is a VP of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA). He is also a philanthropist serving on the boards and governing bodies of multiple healthcare institutions focused on paediatric care, eye care, rural health and caring for the disadvantaged sections of society, as per a release.

He is the honorary consul general of Denmark in Chennai. In recognition of his consular services, he has been awarded the prestigious ‘Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannebrog’ by the King of Denmark, it added.