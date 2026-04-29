Vijay Anandh to take charge of City Union Bank from May 1

“We are not looking to bring in any drastic changes to a system that has seen robust growth over the last 15 years. There are exciting times ahead for the industry, and we do not want to disrupt the status quo.”

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Anandh said focus on MSME segment, which generates 50 to 55 per cent of the bank’s business, would continue while gold contributes about 29-30 per cent. The retail focus would be backed by secured lending.

“We have not seen any stress or swing in MSME accounts due to the West Asia war,” he said, acknowledging that the 24 per cent growth from MSME business has come down, leading the bank to closely monitor the situation.