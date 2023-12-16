VFS Global takes charge of UK visa, passport services

CHENNAI: VFS Global, which has been a trusted partner for the UK Government since 2003, has won the global contract for overseas UK visa and Citizenship services. This award is the latest in a long line of wins for the world’s leading visa, passport and citizen services provider.

During 2024, VFS Global will deploy 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service Centres for the UK in 142 countries across Africa & Middle East, Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia and Asia Pacific regions.

These centres will accept all categories of visa applications as well as UK passport applications in some locations. Combined, these new centres are estimated to process 3.8 million applicants every year.