Veteran Umesh Revankar is now chairman of FIDC

MUMBAI: The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the representative body of asset and loan financing of the NBFCs in India, has appointed Umesh Revankar as its new chairman.

He currently holds the position of executive vice chairman for Shriram Finance Ltd., and brings with him over three decades of experience and expertise in the financial services industry.

Joining as an executive trainee with Shriram Group in 1987, he has risen through the ranks, assuming various responsibilities and key leadership roles in business operations.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in making Shriram Transport Finance Co. the largest commercial vehicle financer in India. He holds a MBA in finance from Mangalore University, as per a release.