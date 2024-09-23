Veteran hotelier Vasudevan honoured

CHENNAI: G Vasudevan, MD, Pandiyan Hotels, Madurai and N Kannan, founder, Kannan Tours & Travels, Chennai were presented with lifetime achievement awards for their contribution to the industry.

The highly-anticipated Tamilnadu Travel Expo 2024 honoured the travel and tourism industry stalwarts of TN who had excelled in the travel industry by presenting the prestigious travel awards at the second day of Tamilnadu Travel Expo 2024 kickstarted on September 20, 2024, in Madurai.

The Tamilnadu Travel Expo 2024 is jointly organised by Travel Club-Madurai, CII, South India Hotels and Restaurants Association with the support of Tamil Nadu Tourism department and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

This year’s travel award winners were selected based on their outstanding contributions to the travel sector. Categories included - best eco-friendly hotel, most innovative tourism product and special awards to honour remarkable individuals for their invaluable contributions towards TN tourism.