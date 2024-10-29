Veranda Learning targets Rs 600 cr revenue in FY25

CHENNAI: Ed-tech firm Veranda Learning Solutions is aiming to clock a revenue of Rs 600 cr this fiscal bolstered by acquisitions and tie-ups with foreign educational institutes, as per Suresh Kalpathi, ED-chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions. He said the company has continued to maintain robust operational and financial performance in FY25 capitalising on the exciting growth opportunities.

On Monday, Veranda IAS announced its tie-up with MOP Vaishnav College for Women in Chennai. Through a MoU, a joint diploma in governance and policy studies would be offered to students equipping them with knowledge and skills.