Veranda Learning Solutions turns black in Q2 with Rs 13.4 crore net profit

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, a publicly listed Education company reported a net profit of Rs 13.4 cr for Q2 FY 27 compared to a loss of Rs 12.8 cr in Q2 FY26.
Government Test Prep led the quarter with 31% YoY revenue growth and 79% YoY EBITDA growth. For H1FY27, enrolments grew 12% YoY to 41,559 and collections rose 17% YoY to Rs 117 cr.
The Commerce demerger, sanctioned by the NCLT on August 20, 2026, became effective on August 31, 2026, and JK Shah Commerce Education Limited has received in-principle listing approvals from NSE, BSE and SEBI relaxation for listing.
Suresh S Kalpathi, chairman & managing director, Veranda Learning Solutions, said, “Q2FY27 was a quarter of profitable growth and a much stronger balance sheet.
We continue to widen our reach, with new centres in Tamil Nadu, the Dr Rajkumar Academy of Civil Service partnership taking us into Karnataka, and new hiring partnerships through Phire. In K12, we are preparing to launch Veranda Sprouts, our preschool brand, with admissions opening in January."