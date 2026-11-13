Veranda Learning Solutions turns black in Q2 with Rs 13.4 crore net profit

Government Test Prep led the quarter with 31% YoY revenue growth and 79% YoY EBITDA growth. For H1FY27, enrolments grew 12% YoY to 41,559 and collections rose 17% YoY to Rs 117 cr.

The Commerce demerger, sanctioned by the NCLT on August 20, 2026, became effective on August 31, 2026, and JK Shah Commerce Education Limited has received in-principle listing approvals from NSE, BSE and SEBI relaxation for listing.