Veranda Learning Solutions' loss at Rs 30.37 cr in Q2FY25

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions, reported a loss of Rs 30.37 cr in Q2 FY25 (Rs 1.53 cr in Q2FY24). Its operating revenue stood at Rs 138.62 cr in Q2 FY25, a 40.91 pc rise from Rs 98.37 cr in Q2 FY24.

The EBITDA surged to Rs 30.40 cr, marking a significant rise from Rs 16.75 crore in the same period last year, driven by growth across business segments as well as operational efficiencies.

H1FY25 total revenue stood at Rs 257.61 cr, as compared to Rs 167.27 cr in H1FY24.

Suresh Kalpathi, ED-chairman, Veranda, said: “We remain on track to exceed our full-year EBITDA target of Rs 120 cr.”