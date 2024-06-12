Veranda Learning hand-picks 34 students for TNPSC training

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end solutions in the education space, has launched Veranda Pathfinder, an initiative dedicated to fostering inclusive education.

As a first step, it has hand-picked 34 students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds and is offering free training for the TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) exams. Smitha Kumaran, head of Veranda Pathfinder, said the students were chosen based on their intent and economic background.

“The selection process for the students were fair and transparent. Our students belong to families whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh. More importantly, we chose students who had the hunger to succeed. In short, the intent of a student was a key criterion.”