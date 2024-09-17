Veranda Learning elevates Aditya Malik to group COO

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end solutions in the education space, on Monday announced the elevation of Aditya Malik to the role of group chief operating officer (COO).

Malik, who currently serves as CEO of Veranda HigherEd, has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of Veranda's higher education initiatives.

His new role aligns with the company's broader vision of scaling its operations and positioning itself as a leader in the education space.

Suresh Kalpathi, ED-chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions, said, “His promotion to Group COO is not just a recognition of his contributions, but also a crucial step in realising our broader vision for Veranda’s sustainable yet rapid growth.”