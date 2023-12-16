Veranda, Illinois Tech in learning pact

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise announced a strategic partnership with Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), Chicago’s sole technology-focused university is dedicated to advancing technology and innovation and renowned for its commitment to hands-on learning and outcomes for graduates.

This collaboration aims to enhance the educational offerings in both information technology and K–12 Dual Credit programs, providing students with access to courses and fostering a pathway to higher education. Technology courses will be offered through Veranda subsidiary Edureka, and Veranda K–12 will offer the dual credit program.

Illinois Tech extends its global footprint through this partnership. Veranda Learning, with its vast network of nearly 200 centres across India, and Edureka, boasting more than 70 centres, are well positioned to disseminate Illinois Tech’s curriculum to a vast pool of over 75,000 students annually.

In the realm of information technology, Edureka, a Veranda Enterprise specialising in upskilling, and Illinois Tech are set to launch a series of courses, including the highly anticipated Data Engineering program, targeting life-long learners, particularly career changers and career growers.