Veranda eyes Rs 600 cr revenue in 5 yrs

CHENNAI: Veranda Learning Solutions has set a revenue target of Rs 600 crore through institutional partnerships, as it expects to train over three lakh students in the next five years.

The public-listed Veranda Learning Solutions has forged partnerships with over 350 institutes, including Vellore Institute of Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, among others.

Its subsidiary Veranda XL Learning Solutions has signed a MoU with the Coimbatore-based Sri Krishna Arts and Science College to offer BCom with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants’ accreditation, a release here said on Tuesday.

“We work closely with reputed institutions to offer integration of their degree programmes with industry-relevant specialisation and professional qualification to make students readily employable and productive right out of college,” said Suresh Kalpathi, ED-chairman, Veranda Learning.

“We expect to train over three lakh students through these partnerships over the next five years while generating revenue of about Rs 600 crore,” he was quoted as saying in the release.