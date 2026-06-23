Vembu, IBM chief on same page over AI spend

In a post on X, Vembu talked of Zoho adopting a more measured approach and highlighted that the company will not chase investment bubbles.

“IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the multi-trillion dollar AI data center build-out is a bubble. We are investing in creating capabilities like data curation, reinforcement learning, and most crucially the compiler infrastructure to ensure AI output can be verified but we will not chase the investment bubble,” Vembu said.