Vembu, IBM chief on same page over AI spend

NEW DELHI: Zoho Corporation founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu on Monday took to X to share his take on the AI data centre bubble debate, as he gave reference to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna reportedly questioning whether the infrastructure build-out economics in tech industry justifies the spending spree.
In a post on X, Vembu talked of Zoho adopting a more measured approach and highlighted that the company will not chase investment bubbles.
“IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the multi-trillion dollar AI data center build-out is a bubble. We are investing in creating capabilities like data curation, reinforcement learning, and most crucially the compiler infrastructure to ensure AI output can be verified but we will not chase the investment bubble,” Vembu said.
Vembu dubbed this “normal prudence”.
“To some people that would sound defeatist, but we will talk in 5 years,” Vembu said.
The comments come at a time when global tech giants - from OpenAI to Microsoft and Google to
Meta - are committing hundreds of billions of dollars toward specialised chips and massive data centers to power generative AI models, leading to growing unease among some experts about the eventual return on investment for such unprecedented spending.
Krishna has reportedly expressed skepticism around the massive costs of the AI infrastructure race, and warned that tech companies could struggle to get a return on the massive capital spent being committed towards building data centers for artificial intelligence.