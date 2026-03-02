Vedaanta launches 12th senior living project in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Vedaanta Senior Living Pvt Ltd, senior living brands focused on building scalable, service-led communities, on Friday announced its latest project ‘Vedaanta Ananta’ at Sameera Universe in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.
The project, with an investment of Rs 50 crore, is expected to come up in the 200-plus acre integrated township Sameera Universe, in partnership with the Sameera Group.Spread across 4 acre land, ‘Vedaanta Ananta’ would feature 69 exclusive senior living villas, planned with a low-density, open-layout approach to ensure privacy, openness and access to well-curated amenities.
“Vedaanta Ananta is a significant milestone in our Tamil Nadu growth journey and reinforces our focus on building service-led senior living communities that go beyond housing. Our aim is to create ecosystems that enable seniors to live independently,” said Rahul Sabharwal, co-founder and director, Vedaanta Senior Living.