VBJ eyes Rs 5,000 cr in 18 months, gears up for Hyderabad foray

“We are building for scale now. We expect to reach about Rs 5,000 crore in the next 18 months and aim for Rs10,000 crore over the next five years,” said Amarendran Vummidi, managing partner, VBJ. Diamond contributes 30 per cent of the business while 65 per cent is from gold and the balance from platinum. The retailer also has seen traction from silver especially from temple jewellery (primarily in the US temples too) .

The new Chennai showroom reflects the brand’s evolving retail strategy, combining scale with design capability. The facility

includes a dedicated design studio, with plans to expand the in-house team from 25 to 40 designers to cater to a wide spectrum of customers, from everyday buyers to high-value connoisseurs.

“We are seeing a clear upgrade across segments. As incomes rise, customers are moving to higher-value purchases. Jewellery continues to straddle aspiration and investment,” Amarendran said.

VBJ’s expansion also leans on its legacy strength in craftsmanship. “We have always focused on mastering the entire jewellery-making process rather than trading. That control over quality and design is what differentiates us even today,” said Jithendra Vummidi, managing partner, as he traced the journey of the retailer that has etched its name in history with the installation of Sengol (sceptre) in the new Parliament.

On market trends, the partners noted that volatility in gold prices is shaping buying behaviour. “When prices fluctuate sharply, purchases tend to be investment-driven. When there is stability, occasion-led buying comes back strongly. But gold remains a core store of value for customers,” Jithendra said.

VBJ is also investing in trust-led differentiation, including advanced diamond certification in partnership with global agencies, even as it maintains that lab-grown diamonds are a parallel category rather than a direct threat.

“As long as there is transparency, both segments can coexist,” Amarendran added. VBJ is also planning to introduce digital gold offerings to its customers through its app that is set to go live shortly.