Vayona Energy to scale up Nellore blade manufacturing facility

CHENNAI: The Murugappa group-backed Vayona Energy (erstwhile known as Siemens-Gamesa) on Monday announced the commencement of blade manufacturing operations at its Nellore facility in Andhra Pradesh.
Building on its strategic acquisition of the wind business in India, Vayona is set to scale-up manufacturing capacity and enhance operational capabilities at the blade facility to support future growth.
The Nellore facility is poised to become a key manufacturing hub, supporting Vayona’s growth ambitions, advancing its technology roadmap, and reinforcing its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission.
The upgraded facility will produce blades for Vayona’s 3X platform and future-generation products. Investments will be phased through 2027, covering molds and supporting infrastructure required for blade manufacturing. The plant is expected to create around 1,500 jobs, supporting local economic growth and reinforcing the regional manufacturing ecosystem.
Prashant Jain, executive vice chairman, Vayona Energy said, “the expansion strengthens our manufacturing footprint and demonstrates our long-term commitment to building world-class, locally integrated capabilities in India”.
Adding to this, Pritesh Vinay, chief executive officer, Vayona Energy said, “The Nellore blade plant, together with our Mamandur nacelle facility, is a decisive step in building a fully integrated world class manufacturing base in India, for current as well as next generation of products. This positions us to build a resilient, future-ready supply chain in India, meeting growing customer demand with advanced technology products”.
Vayona’s robust manufacturing footprint in India will enable the company to accelerate delivery timelines, strengthen supply chain resilience, and support India’s transition towards sustainable energy solutions.