Vatsal Soin on Theorems, Governance Mathematics, and the Limits of What Can Be Proved

A

They are structural analogies, not equivalence claims. Shannon reduced all communication to a universal measure — bits. The normalisation theorem in my framework reduces all governance parameters to a universal measure — a band between zero and one. The move is structurally similar: heterogeneous units become comparable through a common representation. I am not claiming the normalisation theorem is of comparable importance to Shannon’s work. I am observing that the architectural logic follows the same pattern.

The analogy is methodological, not a claim of equivalence in importance or scope.

The Turing parallel is more specific. Turing proved that no general algorithm can determine whether an arbitrary program halts. The deterministic closure proof in my framework does not challenge that result. It operates within a constitutionally bounded domain where all inputs are normalisable, all outputs are one of a finite set of defined states, and no arbitrary programs are involved. Within that specific boundary, termination is guaranteed. Outside that boundary, Turing’s result remains untouched.

The Gödel parallel concerns the boundary itself. Gödel proved that any sufficiently powerful formal system contains true statements it cannot prove internally. My framework constitutionally places certain decisions — those requiring human judgment — outside the computational system by design. This is not a limitation discovered after the fact.

It is a constitutional choice made before the system is built.