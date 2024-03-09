Varun Beverages to expand dairy, juice capacities

NEW DELHI: Varun Beverages, leading bottler of beverage major PepsiCo, is expanding its production capacities in the juices and value-added dairy products segments in 2024, according to the latest annual report of the company.

Besides, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) is strengthening its distribution network and chilling infrastructure, which is essential to enhance presence in the existing and under-penetrated markets, its promoter & non-executive chairman Ravi Jaipuria said.

“Central to our expansion strategy for CY 2024 is the further development of manufacturing facilities, with a focus on adapting to evolving consumer preferences and market trends. We are particularly concentrating on increasing our production capacities in the juices and value-added dairy products segments,” he said.

It operates across six countries. Three markets of the Indian Sub-continent, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, contributed 83 per cent of its net revenues. VBL accounts for over 90 per cent of PepsiCo’s beverage sales volume in India.