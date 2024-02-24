VanakkamMinmini iPhone contest sees traction

CHENNAI: Minmini app, known for its impact as the first hyperlocal social media platform for Tamils not only in Tamil Nadu but also globally, has successfully concluded its ‘#VanakkamMinmini’ iPhone Contest.

Launched on January 27, the contest saw users eagerly downloading the app to participate. Participants were required to share their experiences on Minmini app with the hashtag #VanakkamMinmini and post content to engage with the community. The contest received overwhelming engagement, with an astonishing 15 days of non-stop participation starting from January 27 until the event concluded on February 8.

Participants actively contributed to the contest, making it a success. Winners of the contest - Dharanraj (Chennai), Vinusha (Bengaluru) and Priyamathi from Tiruchy got an iPhone 15 each.

Shriram S, executive vice president, Minmini app, said “we are delighted with the overwhelming response to the contest. It reaffirms our commitment to provide a platform that resonates with the Tamil community. We will continue to innovate and engage with our users through such initiatives to foster a vibrant and connected community.”