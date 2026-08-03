Values to vision: Biography sheds light on SNN Sankaralinga Iyer

The launch of Cementing Legacies: The Life of SNN Sankaralinga Iyer – A Pioneering Polymath, here on Saturday, revisits the life of one of south India’s earliest industrialists, whose entrepreneurial vision laid the foundation for institutions such as The India Cements and Indo-Commercial Bank in the pre-Independence period.

Calling integrity, humility and humaneness the hallmarks of Sankaralinga Iyer’s legacy, Vijay Sankar said the biography reveals not just an entrepreneur and institution builder, but also a family man whose values continue to inspire succeeding generations.

At a time when industrial entrepreneurship in India was still in its infancy, Sankaralinga Iyer ventured beyond banking to establish businesses in salt, rubber, ink, cement and chemicals, driven by the idea of self-reliance. One of his defining achievements came when The India Cements launched what became the first oversubscribed public issue in independent India.