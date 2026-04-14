Val-Met Engg secures Rs 200 cr led by Nuvama Crossover

With this investment, Val-Met Engineering aims to strengthen its sourcing network, expand inventory capabilities, enhance technological and processing infrastructure, and deepen relationships with domestic and global OEMs, suppliers and customers.

This is the first fund raiser for Val-Met Engineering and was led by Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Funds. It marks a strategic investment and a significant milestone in Val-Met Engineering’s growth journey, underscoring strong investor confidence in the company’s capabilities and long-term vision.