Val-Met Engg secures Rs 200 cr led by Nuvama Crossover

CHENNAI: The city-based Val-Met Engineering, a specialised supply chain management company focused on aerospace, defence, and space-grade raw materials, has announced that it has successfully closed its funding from Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund.
With this investment, Val-Met Engineering aims to strengthen its sourcing network, expand inventory capabilities, enhance technological and processing infrastructure, and deepen relationships with domestic and global OEMs, suppliers and customers.
This is the first fund raiser for Val-Met Engineering and was led by Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Funds. It marks a strategic investment and a significant milestone in Val-Met Engineering’s growth journey, underscoring strong investor confidence in the company’s capabilities and long-term vision.
PH Subramoni, promoter-MD, Val-Met Engineering said, “Persistent supply chain constraints remain a key reason for the current industry backlog. This coupled with robust demand is creating a significant opportunity to position India as a strategic hub in the global supply chain of leading aerospace OEMs. Against the backdrop of strong, long-term growth outlined by major global aerospace players, our well-established infrastructure, state-of-theart capabilities, experienced team, long years of proven track record and robust systems uniquely position us to capitalise on this opportunity.”
This is the first fund raiser for Val-Met Engineering and was led by Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Funds, marking a strategic investment