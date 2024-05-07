VA Tech Wabag to set up 36 MLD Wastewater Treatment plant in Tunisia

CHENNAI: VA TECH WABAG (WABAG), a pure-play water technology Indian multinational group, solidifies its leading position in Tunisia by securing a repeat order from office National De L’assainissement (ONAS).

The consortium order entails design, build, operate (DBO), towards a 36 MLD Wastewater Treatment Plant (WTP) valued at 114.22 million Tunisian Dinars (approx euro 34 million), located at Sousse Hamdoun II, Tunisia.

Wabag’s track-record with ONAS spanning three decades, coupled with a technically superior and competitive bid, were instrumental in securing this repeat order win, thereby strengthening Wabag’s foothold in the North African region.

The project, funded by the French Development Agency, the European Investment Bank and the European Union will be executed over a period of twenty-four (24) months followed by a twelve (12) months operation and maintenance period.

The scope of Wabag under this order will be engineering and procurement and operation and maintenance (O&M), which is worth about half of the consortium order value. This includes design, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the plant followed by a one year O&M phase, as per a release.

The project will be spearheaded by Wabag as the leader of the Consortium, with Entreprise Gloulou Mohamed et Salem serving as the consortium partner responsible for all civil works associated with the project.

Habib Derouich, CEO – Wabag Tunisia, said, “With this repeat order won amidst strong global competition, Wabag further strengthens its market leadership in Tunisia and the North African region.”