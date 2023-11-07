VA Tech Wabag nets profit of Rs 60 crore in Q2

CHENNAI: Water tech MNC VA Tech Wabag reported a net profit of Rs 60.2 crore for the period ended September 30, 2023 as against net profit of Rs 46.7 crore for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Its total income during the period ended September 30, 2023 was Rs 680.4 crore compared to Rs 773.2 crore during the period ended September 30, 2022.

Rajiv Mittal, CMD, VA Tech Wabag, said, “We continued to deliver profitable growth this quarter as well with our persistent focus on industrial, international and multilateral funded projects. Our order book position of over Rs 120 billion with a healthy mix of EPC and O&M, provides strong visibility of our future revenues, robust cash-flows and strong margin profile.”