VA Tech Wabag net up 40% at Rs 173 crore

CHENNAI: Water tech behemoth VA Tech Wabag Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 19,222 mn. Its profit after tax was Rs 1,730 mn (Rs 173 crore); up by 40 per cent YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA was up at Rs 2,613 mn (13.6 per cent) while standalone revenue from operations was Rs 17,378 mn. Its order intake stood at Rs 17.62 bn, while it has an order book of Rs 119 bn including framework contracts.

Rajiv Mittal, CMD, VA Tech Wabag, said “We continue to deliver another profitable growth in this quarter as well and also finished on a net cash positive note, reaffirming our commitment to the strategy “Wriddhi”.

As we step into the last quarter of the fiscal year, we are confident to maintain the momentum and finish the year on a good note.”