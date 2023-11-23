V-Guard unveils BLDC fans in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: V-Guard, India’s electricals, electronics and home appliances major, has unveiled its premium BLDC High-Speed Fan, Insight-G in Tamil Nadu. The fan industry is pegged at Rs 12,000 crores approximately and growing at a CAGR of 8-9 per cent.

The BLDC segment is valued at Rs 1,500 cr (LY) growing at a CAGR of 45 per cent in the ceiling segment.

There is also a growing paradigm shift to the BLDC segment from conventional induction fans. The Insight G Fan consumes 35 watts power, which enables consumers to save on electricity bills, delivering savings of up to Rs 1518/- annually (actual savings dependent on usage patterns and applicable electricity tariffs). The fans are made at V-Guard’s Roorkee facility spanning over 2.25 lakh sq ft, as per a release.