Uttar Pradesh’s exports to more than double as new FTAs kick in: Piyush Goyal

Addressing the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, Goyal said that expanding exports, investments and global market access would contribute to the state’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The minister said the expanding global market access through FTAs, investments, tourism and international recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s products and brands would create new opportunities for the state’s entrepreneurs. He called for active participation and cooperation from the state’s trade and industrial community in taking forward this development journey.

He said new investments are expected to flow into India from across the globe and noted that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred investment destination, supported by favourable industrial policies and proactive industrial schemes. He said major corporations and global investors are arriving across sectors, creating new employment opportunities.

The minister highlighted the role of modern technology, international enterprises, and the evolving craftsmanship and technical skills of Uttar Pradesh’s youth in driving the state’s development. He said international events of this scale provide opportunities for direct access to global markets, enabling Uttar Pradesh’s diverse products, cuisines and services to reach international markets.