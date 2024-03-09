Uttar Pradesh soon to have 100 CBG plants: Union minister Puri

GORAKHPUR: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh is poised to have 100 compressed bio-gas plants (CBG) plants soon.

Speaking at the inauguration of a CBG plant here, the Union minister highlighted the significance of CBG plants and stressed their role in environmental conservation, augmenting farmers' income, and promoting energy self-sufficiency.

The state at present have 10 CBG facilities.

The newly inaugurated plant, set up by Indian Oil with an investment of Rs 165 crore, will daily utilize 200 metric tons of agricultural residue, 20 metric tons of press mud, and 10 metric tons of cow dung. It is projected to produce about 20 metric tons of bio-gas and 125 metric tons of organic fertilizer daily, thereby aiding in bolstering agricultural productivity.

Expressing happiness over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Green Hydrogen Policy aimed at environmental preservation, Puri mentioned the anticipation of substantial investments in this sector.

Additionally, plans are underway to establish green hydrogen plants in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, a district adopted by him, the union minister said.

Emphasizing the crucial role of farmers in the energy sector, he associated it with the CBG plant.

He also recounted the initiation of gas cylinder distribution in the country 60 years ago before 2014, noting that under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, the number of gas connections has surged from 14 crores in 2014 to 32 crores presently. The Ujjwala scheme, launched in 2016, has provided free gas connections to 10 crore women, including 8 crore rural women, he said.