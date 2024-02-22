UST bags process transformation firm

NEW DELHI: Digital transformation solutions company UST announced the strategic acquisition of Leonardo, a leading provider of business process improvement, automation and integration services in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Leonardo’s 70+ team, with an established presence across key Australian cities, will join UST to bolster their combined capability of delivering comprehensive digital solutions at scale throughout the ANZ region.

“This signifies our commitment to growing alongside our customers, providing them with unparalleled digital solutions, and harnessing the power of AI to unlock new levels of productivity and insight into their business,” Stephen Chetcuti, CEO, Leonardo, said in a statement.

This acquisition amplifies Leonardo’s existing expertise in business process improvement, automation, and integration and bolsters UST’s alliances with regional partners, further enriching their service offerings to clients across diverse industries.