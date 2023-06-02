Usha Subramaniam to helm Grundfos in India

CHENNAI: Grundfos has appointed Usha Subramaniam as its new country president in India. She said, “The opportunities available in India where Grundfos can make a difference to the water and climate agenda is immense, and in collaboration, I believe we can realise the possibility in every drop and help to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water in India.” She will officially enter the role on June 1, 2023. Prior to this assignment, Usha has held a number of senior, global roles within Grundfos, the latest as the senior director and head of business HR, for the company’s commercial building services division.