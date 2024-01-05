Users Can Improve Their Credit Score with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

PUNE: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has a lineup of credit cards specially designed to suit individuals' needs. A solid credit score is crucial to financial well-being. Bajaj Markets understands this, and hence, has partnered with leading issuers to offer beginner-friendly credit cards that best suit one's goal of improving their credit score.

Here's a list of credit cards one can apply for on Bajaj Markets:

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum Master Credit Card

Fees: No Annual/Joining Fee

Best Suited for: Everyday Spenders

Benefits:

* Rewards: 1.5 points for every Rs. 150 spent

* Travel Insurance Benefits

* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1% *

Total Protect and Air Accident Cover 1.

3. IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card Fees:

No Annual/Joining Fee

Best Suited for: Budget-Conscious Shoppers

Benefits: * Customised Reward Plans

* Flexible Points Redemption

* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%

4. AU Small Finance Bank Altura Plus Credit Card Fees: No Annual/Joining Fee

Best Suited for: Online Shoppers, Commuters

Benefits:

* Welcome Voucher: Rs. 500

* 2 Points for every Rs. 100 spent online

* Cashback: 1.5% on daily spends (Rs. 100/mo)

* Fuel Surcharge Waiver: 1%

One can apply for these cards online on the Bajaj Markets' app or website. The application process is straightforward and takes only a few minutes.

One can get started right away and boost their credit score effortlessly.