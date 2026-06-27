Used-car buyers drive India's mobility shift, with first-time owners powering market growth: Autocar India-Spinny report

According to the report, 80-82 per cent of used-car buyers are first-time car owners, "underscoring the category's role as the primary gateway to vehicle ownership for millions of Indians." The study estimates India's used-car market is 1.39 times the size of the new-car market and is growing at 11-13 per cent annually, while the organised used-car segment is expanding at more than 20 per cent annually.

Autocar India and Spinny said financing has become a key enabler of this growth. "Used-car financing penetration has doubled from approximately 16 per cent to 32 per cent over the past five years," the report noted, adding that nearly 60 per cent of transactions on organised platforms are now financed. Easier access to credit is helping buyers purchase higher-value vehicles and accelerating ownership decisions, according to the companies.

The report highlighted a shift from affordability-led to aspiration-led demand.