US traders bat for tariff exemptions on spices

Pratt was speaking at a reception organised by the Indian Embassy at the India House to promote Indian spices.

The ASTA and the Indian Embassy brought together spice traders as part of efforts to promote trade and help forge partnerships in the sector.

Pratt said India is a key supplier of spices to the US, besides countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, among others.

He said the spice market in the US is set to grow further as consumers discover the health benefits of various condiments.

“All of a sudden turmeric, you know, has been looked at differently. It was just curry before, but now, well, there's turmeric tea, and people are using it differently. They're actually nutritional supplements for turmeric as well,” Pratt said.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said India’s spice exports to the US have continued to grow year-on-year.

“We have reasons to believe that they will continue to expand further in the years ahead,” Kwatra said.