US Trade Representative to hold trade pact talks with Goyal next week

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said: "Our expectation is that discussions will be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal, which has been discussed during the visit of their (US) delegation, and also on the larger BTA (bilateral trade agreement), that has also been under discussions between the two sides."

The USTR is expected to land here on June 22.

Earlier, on June 2-4, the US team, headed by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, held discussions with Indian officials on finalization of the deal.