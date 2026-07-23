US' temporary 10 pc tariff set to expire on Friday unless extended or new duties announced

If no fresh announcement is made in the next few hours, imports from India and other US trading partners will revert to the tariff regime that existed before April 2, 2025, when no additional duty was in place.

Trump, in April 2025, announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries, including on India (26 per cent).

For example, a shirt exported from India, which attracted a 5 per cent Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty in the US, has been subject to an additional 10 per cent tariff since February 24. If the temporary tariff expires on July 24 without being extended or replaced, the product will again attract only the 5 per cent MFN duty.

The US, on Wednesday, said it will release the "final responsive action" on Section 301 investigations on 60 trading partners, including India, on the issue of forced labour "as soon as tomorrow", before the 10 per cent additional tariffs on all countries expire.

While America has proposed 12.5 per cent tariffs under these investigations on 54 nations including India, 10 per cent has been proposed on six others, such as Pakistan.

Economic think tank GTRI said that from 9:31 am (IST) on July 24, around 92 per cent of India's USD 87.2-billion merchandise exports to the US will once again be subject only to the normal WTO-compatible US MFN tariffs.

During April-June 2026-27, India's merchandise exports to America declined marginally by 0.06 per cent to USD 25.46 billion, while imports increased 23.82 per cent to USD 16.65 billion.

The surcharge, imposed under Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974, expires at 12:01 a.m. EDT on July 24 (9:31 am IST). The tariff applies based on when goods are entered for consumption or withdrawn from a US customs warehouse, rather than when they are shipped or arrive in the US, the think tank said.

The relief (if no new announcements are made), comes after almost a year of rapidly changing US tariff policies towards India.

The Section 122 tariff was announced on February 20, 2026, took effect on February 24, 2026, and remained in force for the maximum statutory period of 150 days.