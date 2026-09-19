US tariffs on Indian goods: A Chronology

Aug 6, 2025:-

Additional 25 per cent tariff announced on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, rose to 50 per cent.

August 27, 2025:

Indian goods facing 50 per cent (25 per cent reciprocal tariff and 25 per cent Russian oil tariff) additional duties in the US market.

Feb 2, 2026:

India and the US agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent. The 18 per cent duty never came into effect.

Feb 6, 2026:

India, the US issued a joint statement stating that they have agreed on a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement.

Feb 7, 2026:

The US rescinded the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which was imposed for buying Russia oil.

Feb 20, 2026:

The US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal-tariff system. From that day, again only MFN duties were there on Indian goods.

Feb 24, 2026:

The US introduced a new 10 per cent global tariff regime, covering India (10 per cent plus MFN duty only). It was imposed for 150 days only.