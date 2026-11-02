US tariff waiver on Russia-linked oil purchases to boost India-US trade: Report

The report from Times Kuwait said the Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump recently could boost bilateral trade momentum, support employment and advance the $500 billion India–US bilateral trade ambition by 2030.

The order eased the immediate threat of additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Indian exports linked to Russian energy purchases, reducing uncertainty for businesses.

Businesses gain more room to plan shipments, negotiate contracts, and make investment decisions with greater confidence.

Engineering goods and industrial machinery exports rely on long-term procurement relationships, competitive pricing and reliable delivery schedules.