US stocks slip as oil prices rise on worries about potential US-Iran conflict

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and was potentially heading for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 257 points, or 0.5%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower.

Booking Holdings dropped 8% even though the company behind the Booking.com, Priceline and OpenTable brands reported a profit for the latest quarter that edged past analysts' expectations. Its stock has been under pressure lately because of worries that competitors powered by artificial-intelligence technology could upend its industry and take away customers at some point.

Such worries have been rolling through the US stock market recently, hitting industries as far flung as software and legal services and trucking logistics. Investors have so suddenly and aggressively been punishing stocks of companies seen as under threat that analysts have likened it to a “shoot first-ask questions later” mentality.