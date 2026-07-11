US stocks rise as Wall Street shows it's still hungry for AI winners

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent to close out its fourth winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 149 points, or 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3 per cent.

SK Hynix, a giant South Korean maker of memory chips, shone in the debut of its stock trading on the Nasdaq. After raising roughly USD 26.5 billion by selling American depositary shares at a price of USD 149 each, it jumped immediately after trading began in the midday hours and finished with a gain of 13.1 per cent.

SK Hynix's stock in Seoul has already surged 634 per cent over the last year thanks to euphoria around AI. The boom has created real profits due to surging demand for computer memory. But it's also raised worries that AI stock prices have shot have too high and that all the world's spending on chips and data centers won't be able to produce enough productivity and profit growth to make it worth it.