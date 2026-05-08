US stocks rise as job market holds up better than expected despite Iran war

The US stock market has blasted higher since late March, in part on hopes that the war will not mean a worst-case scenario for the global economy and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen to allow oil tankers to deliver crude from the Persian Gulf again.

It's still to be determined if those hopes are warranted or just wishful. The United Arab Emirates said Friday that it responded to another Iranian missile barrage, hours after the United States said it traded fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest blows to a shaky month-old ceasefire.

But economists said the latest jobs data was encouraging, particularly given that it followed a stronger-than-expected report for March. Those two months saw the price for a barrel of Brent crude oil spike from roughly USD 70 in late February to as high as USD 119 at times as the fighting and closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept crude oil pent up in the Persian Gulf.