US stocks rise as job market holds up better than expected despite Iran war

NEW YORK: US stocks are rising toward records Friday following the latest sign that the nation's job market is doing better than economists expected.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent toward an all-time high after a report said US employers added 1,15,000 more jobs than they cut last month, even though the war with Iran is raising fuel costs and uncertainty for everyone.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 118 points, or 0.2 per cent, as of 9:35 am Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8 per cent higher and heading for its own record.
While hiring slowed from March's level, it was nevertheless nearly double what economists expected. And it kept the S&P 500 on track for a sixth straight winning week, which would be its longest such streak since 2024.
The US stock market has blasted higher since late March, in part on hopes that the war will not mean a worst-case scenario for the global economy and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen to allow oil tankers to deliver crude from the Persian Gulf again.
It's still to be determined if those hopes are warranted or just wishful. The United Arab Emirates said Friday that it responded to another Iranian missile barrage, hours after the United States said it traded fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest blows to a shaky month-old ceasefire.
But economists said the latest jobs data was encouraging, particularly given that it followed a stronger-than-expected report for March. Those two months saw the price for a barrel of Brent crude oil spike from roughly USD 70 in late February to as high as USD 119 at times as the fighting and closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept crude oil pent up in the Persian Gulf.
On Friday, Brent edged down 0.1 per cent to USD 99.97 amid the uncertainty about the ceasefire with Iran.
Another big factor helping to support the US stock market despite the war's uncertainties is the strong profits that companies have been reporting for the start of 2026.
Monster Beverage jumped 12.7 per cent after the energy drink maker joined the parade of companies topping analysts' expectations for profit and revenue for the latest quarter.
It benefited from strong growth outside the United States, and total net sales there made up about 45 per cent of its total, the highest percentage ever for it.
Akamai Technologies leaped even more, 23.1 per cent, after its results squeaked past expectations. It announced a USD 1.8 billion deal to provide cloud infrastructure services to an unnamed client over seven years.
The cybersecurity and cloud computing company is benefiting from the surge in artificial-intelligence technology.
Such voracious demand for AI helped CoreWeave report revenue for the latest quarter that was more than double a year earlier, but its net loss was worse than analysts expected.
It also gave a forecasted range for revenue in the current quarter whose midpoint fell below analysts' expectations. The stock of the company, which offers AI computing power to customers over the cloud, fell 9.2 per cent.
In stock markets abroad, indexes fell across much of Europe and Asia. France's CAC 40 fell 0.9 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.9 per cent for two of the bigger losses.
South Korea's Kospi was an exception, and it inched up 0.1 per cent to another all-time high.
In the bond market, Treasury yields eased. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.35 per cent from 4.41 per cent late Thursday and from 4.45 per cent early this week.
Lower yields can bring down rates for mortgages and other kinds of loans going to US households and businesses, which in turn can give the economy a boost. Lower yields also tend to push upward on prices for stocks and other kinds of investments.
The 10-year Treasury yield, though, remains well above its 3.97 per cent level from just before the war.