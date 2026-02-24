US stocks drop after Trump ramps up his tariffs and worries flare about potential AI losers

The S&P 500 sank 0.8 per cent after Trump said on Saturday that he would place temporary 15 per cent tariffs on other countries. That's up from the 10 per cent rate he had announced Friday in response to a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his sweeping “reciprocal” taxes on imports from around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 659 points, or 1.3 per cent, as of 1:25 pm. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9 per cent lower.

Trump's quick shift toward more aggressive tariffs shows how much uncertainty still hangs over the global economy, even after the Supreme Court said the president lacked the legal authority to institute his sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs.

Beyond a 15 per cent tariff that could last for up to 150 days, unless Congress extends it further, Trump is moving forward on other avenues to place more permanent tariffs on countries and industries. That has trading partners worldwide uneasy. South Korea's trade minister, Kim Jung-kwan, said Monday that uncertainty may worsen if the Trump administration continues imposing new tariffs under alternative laws.