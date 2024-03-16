Begin typing your search...
US Steel says Nippon Steel deal expected to close later this year
US President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed explicit opposition to the deal and said US Steel must remain a domestically owned American firm.
TOKYO: US Steel Corp (X.N), opens new tab said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the acquisition by Nippon Steel (5401.T), opens new tab is expected to close later this year.
The filing with exchanges comes at a time when the Japanese firm's $14.9-billion deal to buy the iconic 122-year-old U.S. steelmaker faces heightened scrutiny due to national security concerns.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed explicit opposition to the deal and said US Steel must remain a domestically owned American firm.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF.N), opens new tab CEO Lourenco Goncalves said on Thursday he would consider another bid for US Steel likely worth no more than $30 per share if the Nippon Steel deal falls apart.
Next Story