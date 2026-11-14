US must respect India's right to defend itself: Blinken

"India is a global force," Blinken said, adding that the relationship and shared interests between Washington and New Delhi were "really global in nature".

In contrast, the US relationship with Pakistan is "regional", he said during a conversation with Jawed Ashraf, chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

"The relations with Pakistan are regional, and there are still going to be important areas where we need to do things with them, particularly, for example, when it comes to counter-terrorism, but these are fundamentally different relationships," he said.

"We have to have a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism. Period. And that means that we have to have respect for India's right to defend itself," he added.