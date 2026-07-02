US lifts restrictions on Anthropic’s most powerful AI models

In the letter, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Anthropic that it would no longer need a license for exports or in-country transfers of its Claude Mythos and Claude Fable AI models, reversing an order issued June 12.

“Anthropic has taken steps in close coordination with the US government to address the risks associated with Claude Mythos 5 and Claude Fable 5,” Lutnick wrote.

The move was the latest chapter in Anthropic’s often prickly relationship with the federal government and is set to de-escalate their feud, paving the way for the company to largely return to business as usual. Citing national security, the Commerce Department had initially ordered Anthropic to suspend access to its latest AI models for all foreign nationals.