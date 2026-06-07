US-Iran tensions, RBI policy and other factors likely to drive stock market next week

A key factor that market participants will closely monitor is the worsening situation in West Asia. The US military said it struck Iranian coastal radar and surveillance sites after intercepting drones launched by Iran toward the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. According to reports, US officials believe the drones were targeting maritime traffic in the region. The subsequent strikes on surveillance facilities in Goruk and Qeshm Island have heightened concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies and shipping routes, factors that could influence crude oil prices and investor sentiment worldwide.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision will also remain in focus. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday that the Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The central bank cited concerns over rising energy prices and supply-chain disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict while assessing the inflation outlook. The RBI also announced an increase in investment limits for Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India in equity instruments, a move aimed at encouraging capital inflows.