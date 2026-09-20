US-Iran tensions, crude oil, tariffs, FII flows likely to drive stock market next week

Market participants will closely track any signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations, changes in energy prices and their potential impact on inflation and economic growth. Any development on the diplomatic front could have implications for crude oil prices, global risk sentiment and equity markets.

US tariff developments will also remain in focus. The US House of Representatives has approved a Russia sanctions bill that would empower President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas. The move could have implications for major importers such as India and China and may affect global trade and energy flows.